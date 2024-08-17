Nationwide Strike by Doctors Begins: IMA Protests the Tragic Incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College

In response to the horrifying rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has initiated a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services. This 24-hour strike, commencing at 6 a.m. on August 17, has been organized to demand justice for the victim and to protest the lawlessness that led to this tragedy. The IMA is also calling for a comprehensive and timely investigation into the incident, particularly the identification and punishment of those responsible for the act and the subsequent vandalism at the hospital on the night of August 15.

The strike is expected to have widespread implications across the country, affecting both public and private hospitals where modern medicine doctors are employed. Routine outpatient services (OPDs), as well as elective surgeries, will remain closed throughout the weekend. However, essential services, such as emergency care and critical treatments, will continue to operate without disruption. Casualty departments will also remain open to handling urgent medical situations, ensuring that patients in critical need are not left unattended.

Criticism of West Bengal CM

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and criticism across political lines. BJP leader Shaina NC did not hold back in her condemnation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticizing what she referred to as Banerjee’s “dual stance” on the matter. Shaina NC stated, “Law and order is a state subject. Mamata Banerjee, who is both the chief minister and home minister, first called the incident a tragic accident and demanded the death penalty for the culprits, but then claimed everyone was responsible. Who, if not her, is accountable?” She further alleged that the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College suggests tampering with evidence, questioning Banerjee’s role and responsibility in the incident.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also joined the chorus of criticism, questioning the purpose of Mamata Banerjee’s rally in the wake of the tragedy. Majumdar said, “Mamata Banerjee is the chief minister, home minister, and health minister, so who was she protesting against in her own rally? She is trying to suppress the BJP, but we assure her that this movement will not stop, and our protest will continue.” His remarks underscored the growing tension between the state government and those demanding justice for the victim.

Nityanand Rai, another Union Minister, also weighed in, accusing Mamata Banerjee of attempting to create chaos in the state. Rai stated, “Those responsible for maintaining law and order are themselves protesting. This indicates that Mamata Banerjee is trying to create a chaotic situation. Her government’s efforts to divert attention from the rape case by calling it a suicide are deeply troubling.” His comments reflect the growing frustration with the West Bengal government’s handling of the situation, particularly among those who see the incident as a failure of the state’s law enforcement.

As the strike unfolds, it is clear that the incident at RG Kar Medical College has not only left a deep scar on the medical community but has also ignited a political firestorm. The IMA’s nationwide strike serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of the situation, with doctors across the country standing in solidarity to demand justice and ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated.

