Kolkata Rape-Murder: Protesting Doctors to March on West Bengal Health Department Following Supreme Court Urging

A faction of the medical professionals is set to march to the West Bengal Health Department a day after the Supreme Court urged them to resume duty.

A day after the Supreme Court urged protesting doctors to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday, a faction of the medical professionals is set to march to the West Bengal Health Department. The protest is linked to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors aim to present their demands directly to the West Bengal government. The Supreme Court had previously instructed the police and state administration to ensure the safety of the doctors and warned that prolonged work stoppage could result in disciplinary action against them.

Supreme Court’s Stance on Protests

During a suo motu hearing regarding the RG Kar case, the Supreme Court highlighted the severe impact of the doctors’ strike on West Bengal’s healthcare system. The court reported that the ongoing strike, which has lasted 28 days, has led to disruptions in medical services, resulting in the deaths of 23 patients.

MUST READ: Congress Announces Third List Of Candidates For Jammu And Kashmir Elections

“We know what is happening on the ground, but doctors must now come back to work; they cannot say senior doctors are working so we will not work. We have put everyone on notice,” the court remarked.

The bench also emphasized that “protests can’t be at the cost of their duties” and instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide an updated report on the investigation by September 17.

Mass Protests Across Kolkata

On Monday evening, rallies took place across various parts of Kolkata as part of an event called ‘9-9-9’. Participants assembled for nine minutes at 9 PM in locations such as Shyambazar, Esplanade, New Town, Jadavpur 8B terminus, Bally, and Mandirtala in neighbouring Howrah town. The protesters sang the national anthem, displayed mobile flashlights, and chanted slogans demanding justice for the victim.

The postgraduate trainee’s body was discovered with injuries in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where she was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the nation.

Political Reactions: Mamata Banerjee and BJP

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed accusations during an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna. Banerjee refuted claims that she offered monetary compensation to the deceased doctor’s family, labeling them as “slanderous lies” and part of a broader conspiracy.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for Banerjee’s resignation, criticizing her leadership and accusing her of exposing her “dirty face” during the Supreme Court hearing.