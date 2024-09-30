LAC: India To Maintain Troop Deployment Despite ‘Talks’ With China

As winter approaches, the Indian Army has begun its large-scale winter stocking process for troops stationed in the eastern Ladakh and the Arunachal Pradesh-Sikkim region.

Despite significant progress in diplomatic talks among India and China, the ground reality indicates that India is set to maintain its forward deployment of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the fifth consecutive winter.

“Trust Deficit” in China: Military Infrastructure

Recent reports and satellite images suggest that China have continued its military buildup and infrastructure development along the LAC, which has raised concerns for India. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly fortified its positions with permanent military infrastructure across the 3,488-kilometer LAC.

A senior Indian military official expressed that “the trust deficit on the ground with the PLA remains very high,” citing China’s refusal to return to peacetime positions and constructing bridges in areas under Chinese control since the 1962 war.

“China continues to make unreasonable demands and is playing the long waiting game. India has to be careful about not falling into China’s trap,” a senior military source noted to TOI.

Ongoing Preparations: “Winter Stock”

As winter approaches, the Indian Army has begun its large-scale winter stocking process for troops stationed in the difficult terrains of eastern Ladakh and the Arunachal Pradesh-Sikkim region. Preparations include the transition from summer to winter posture, ensuring that troops are equipped to handle the extreme conditions at high altitudes.

General Upendra Dwivedi will head over a high-level review meeting, that will take place on October 9-10 in Gangtok, Sikkim. It will be held to assess the operational situation along the LAC. The meeting will bring together the top commanders of the Indian Army to strategize troop deployment and preparedness for any contingencies.

Key Issues Remain Unresolved

Major key points along the LAC, including Depsang and Demchok have still been major area of conflict between the two nations, despite continuous diplomatic talks between Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to military officials, any progress at Depsang and Demchok would only be the first step in a broader process that must include de-escalation and troop de-induction.

Moreover, Indian forces are currently unable to access 26 of their 65 patrolling points between the Karakoram Pass and Chumar due to confrontations and the creation of buffer zones, including Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso-Kailash Range and Gogra-Hot Springs.

Overall, India remains prepared with its deployment in LAC and is keeping a close eye to counter China’s continuous efforts in hijacking key areas despite maintaining a high-level talks taking place from time to time.

