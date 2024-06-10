Leopard Spotted In Rashtrapati Bhavan Amid Oath-Taking Ceremony, Video Goes Viral

Amid the grand Prime Minister’s oath-taking ceremony, held on June 9 (Sunday) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a video caught the interest of several viewers as an animal walking behind BJP MP Durga Das was on stage taking the oath.

A viral video captured the attention of netizens, as an unidentified animal moved across the scene during the Prime Minister’s speech. Speculations are being made about the animal’s identity, with some suggesting it was a leopard, while others proposed it might have been a domestic cat. The incident added an intriguing twist to an otherwise carefully planned ceremony, sparking curiosity and debate among online communities. Some even say it could be a bad sign and a bad omen for the Prime Minister and the country.

The Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, alongside 72 ministers, in a splendid ceremony at Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event, attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including foreign leaders, dignitaries, industrialists, and celebrities was quite successful and grand. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal, Maldives, and Seychelles as a part of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

A three-layer security had been put in the place where Prime Minister Modi was being administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu. Officials said that commandos from Delhi Police;s SWAT as well as NSG had been deployed around the venue and security was also present in other key areas as Delhi was on a high alert during the event.

