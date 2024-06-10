Modi 3.0: Key Takeaways From The Oath Taking Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time on June 9 (Sunday) at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

However here are some key takeaways from the ceremony:

Sonia Gandhi Absent, Kharge Present

Despite initial speculation over opposition leaders being left out of PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi received invitations. While Kharge graced the occasion, Sonia Gandhi opted to skip it, with Kharge citing his constitutional obligation as the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

TMC Backs Out From Involvinmg

Trinamool Congress (TMC) decided to abstain from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, revealed that despite an invitation from BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, the party chose not to attend. Similarly, representatives from Samajwadi Party, RJD, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML)L, JMM, and RSP also refrained from attending the event.

Oath-Taking of 72-Member Council of Ministers

In addition to PM Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state (independent charge), and 36 ministers of state were sworn in on Sunday, marking a significant expansion of the Union Cabinet.

New Joinees

Prominent additions to the Union cabinet included former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with debutants like Kerala’s Suresh Gopi and Hindustani Awami Morcha’s Jitan Ram Manjhi. Other new entrants from the BJP included Jitin Prasada, Raksha Khadse, Muralidhar Mohol, and V Somanna.

Retention of Senior Ministers

Several senior BJP figures retained their positions in the Cabinet, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal. Additionally, Jyotiraditya Scindia made a comeback to the cabinet, this time as a Lok Sabha MP.

International Dignitaries in Attendance

Leaders from neighboring countries graced Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, signifying regional cooperation. Attendees included Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among others.

Celebs Attended The Ceremony

The Bollywood luminaries Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Rajinikanth, alongside industrial tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, graced the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet. Also in attendance were actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, and Vikrant Massey.

