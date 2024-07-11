Living Proof Of Government Negligence: Former UP CM Mayawati On X

In the recent tragic stampede witnessed in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, former UP CM and BSP Chief Mayawati writes on X. Taking a jibe at the BJP Government, she said, “The tragic death of 121 innocent women and children etc. in the stampede at the Satsang in Hathras district of UP is a living proof of government negligence, but the report presented to the government by the SIT seems to be more politically motivated than based on the gravity of the incident, which is very sad.”

1. यूपी के ज़िला हाथरस में सत्संग भगदड़ काण्ड में हुई 121 निर्दोष महिलाओं व बच्चों आदि की दर्दनाक मौत सरकारी लापरवाही का जीता-जागता प्रमाण, किन्तु एसआईटी द्वारा सरकार को पेश रिपोर्ट घटना की गंभीरता के हिसाब से नहीं होकर राजनीति से प्रेरित ज्यादा लगती है, यह अति-दुःखद। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 10, 2024

Mayawati added that the silence in the probe in itself sparks row. She said, ” The silence of the SIT regarding the role of Bhole Baba, the main organiser of this deadly incident, is also a cause of concern among the people. Also, the attempt to give him a clean chit instead of taking strict action against him is a matter of much discussion. The government must pay attention so that such incidents do not recur.”

2. इस अति-जानलेवा घटना के मुख्य आयोजक भोले बाबा की भूमिका के सम्बंध में एसआईटी की खामोशी भी लोगों में चिन्ताओं का कारण। साथ ही, उसके विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई के बजाय उसे क्लीनचिट देने का प्रयास खासा चर्चा का विषय। सरकार जरूर ध्यान दे ताकि ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृति न हो। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 10, 2024

The Hathras Tragedy

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has determined that severe overcrowding led to the tragic stampede at a ‘satsang’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, resulting in 121 fatalities.

The report, presented to the Yogi Adityanath government, was compiled by Additional Director General of Police (Agra) Anupam Kulshreshtha and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Chaitra V. It includes testimonies from 128 witnesses, including police officers present at the event led by Narayan Sakar Hari, known as ‘Bhole Baba.’

Read More: Hathras Stampede Probe Report: Overcrowding Stands The Primary Cause Of 121 Fatalities