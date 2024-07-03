LK Advani Admitted To Hospital, Few Days After Being Discharged From AIIMS

Lal Krishna Advani, a veteran BJP leader, was admitted to Apollo Hospital around 9 p.m. while being monitored by Dr. Vinit Suri. He is stable and under monitoring, according to Apollo Hospital.
After being hospitalized to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, BJP leader LK Advani was released on June 27 in the afternoon.
As to the hospital PTI report, Advani was admitted to AIIMS on June 26 at approximately 10.30 p.m. He was receiving care in the urology department. The nature of Advani’s illness is unknown.
According to hospital authorities, “he was treated under Dr. Amlesh Seth and was under observation.”
The 96-year-old’s status, according to doctors, is stable.