Monday, October 7, 2024
Loco Pilot Prevents Major Train Accident in Raebareli, Probe On

Loco pilot preveted major train accident near Raghuraj Singh station, UP after a pile of soil was noticed to be dumped on the railway tracks.

Loco Pilot Prevents Major Train Accident in Raebareli, Probe On

A passenger train was briefly halted on Sunday near Raghuraj Singh station in Uttar Pradesh after the loco pilot noticed a pile of soil dumped on the railway tracks, causing an unexpected disruption in rail traffic. The incident, which took place in the evening, prompted swift action by authorities to ensure the safe resumption of services.

Pile of Soil Blocks Rail Line

According to Devendra Bhadoria, the Station House Officer (SHO) in charge of the investigation, the obstruction was caused by a small pile of soil that had been dumped directly onto the tracks. “A shuttle train from Raibareli had to be stopped because of the obstruction on the track,” Bhadoria said. Once the pile of soil was removed, rail traffic quickly resumed, ensuring minimal delay for passengers on the route.

Road Construction Linked to Incident

The police noted that road construction in the area was the probable cause behind the incident. Locals reported that dumpers transporting soil for the construction project were frequently in operation at night. On this occasion, one of the dumper drivers, for reasons still unclear, dumped a load of soil directly onto the railway tracks before fleeing the scene.

“The soil was likely dumped unintentionally during nighttime road construction activities. The dumper driver responsible for the incident fled, and further investigation is underway,” SHO Bhadoria confirmed.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, gathering more details about the road construction activities and looking into why safety protocols were not followed to prevent such a situation. The involvement of the dumper driver and any negligence in the handling of construction materials will also be probed.

ALSO READ: Gwalior's Historic Day: First T20 Match And New MEMU Train Initiative

