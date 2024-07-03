Lok Sabha Condemns Opposition For Disrupting PM's Address; Passes Resolutions

The Lok Sabha House passed a resolution on Tuesday that condemned the disruptive behaviour shown by the opposition during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who introduced the resolution, took the opportunity to criticize the opposition’s actions. He termed the opposition’s behaviour as violation of parliamentary norms.

The disruptions occurred during the Prime Minister’s speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Rajnath Singh, voicing his disapproval, stated, “The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, I propose that the House condemns this action.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reprimanded the opposition members, emphasizing that their conduct did not adhere to parliamentary standards. “I gave sufficient time to all members. I gave more than 90 minutes to leader of opposition but this behaviour is not in line with parliamentary norms,” Birla remarked.

The resolution received immediate support from Home Minister Amit Shah and was passed by a voice vote, reflecting the majority’s agreement with the condemnation.

According to the reports, the disruption by the members of the opposition began as soon as Prime Minister Modi rose to speak. During the PM’s address, the opposition members urged the Speaker to allow an MP from Manipur to address the House. Despite the clarification provided by the parliamnetary speaker, Om Birla where he stated that one of the Manipur MPs was already given an opportunity, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, along with two Manipur MPs, rushed to the Well of the House. The disruption added to the situation as it further instigated protests by several MPs of the Congress Party who reportedly entered the well while the members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stood in the aisles to express their solidarity.

It is also worth noting that Speaker Birla particularly condemned, Rahul Gandhi. He reprimanded the leader of the opposition for encouraging opposition members to enter the well. Throughout the Prime Minister’s address, opposition MPs raised slogans demanding justice for Manipur and accusing the government of dishonesty.



