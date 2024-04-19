Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Gunshots Heard At Manipur Polling Booth, 3 People Killed

On Friday, April 19, a group of troublemakers discharged multiple rounds near a polling station in Thamanpokpi, located in the Moirang Assembly segment of Manipur. Unfortunately, three people were killed in the firing. The gunfire caused panic among voters who had queued up to participate in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. A viral video captures people fleeing the polling booth amidst the sound of gunfire.

Amidst stringent security measures, polling took place for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat and portions of Outer Manipur. Manipur has experienced ethnic tensions over the past year, particularly between the Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community.

There were isolated incidents of unrest reported in some areas, according to a police official. A skirmish occurred between locals and unidentified troublemakers in the Thongju Assembly constituency, part of the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh cast his vote at Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai, urging people to vote to safeguard the state’s indigenous population and territorial integrity.

“I urge the people of Manipur to vote and protect the indigenous population as well as the state’s integrity, and to bring about peace at the earliest,” stated Biren Singh. The BJP did not nominate any candidates and announced its support for ally NPF. Singh expressed his desire for Narendra Modi to serve a third term as Prime Minister and appealed to the people of Manipur to vote for BJP to strengthen Modi’s position.

In the Outer Manipur seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, Naga People’s Front leader Kachui Timothy Zimik emerged victorious previously and has been nominated again. The NPF is aligned with the BJP in this election.

Since May of the previous year, Manipur has grappled with intermittent violence stemming from clashes between ethnic groups, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements. Consequently, tight security measures were implemented for the first phase of the state’s two-phase elections; voting for 15 of Outer Manipur’s 28 Assembly segments is scheduled for April 26.

To accommodate displaced voters, the Election Commission has established special polling booths, with 22 in Churachandpur district and 24 in Kangpokpi, according to officials.

