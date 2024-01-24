LS polls: PM Modi likely to kick-start election rally from UP's Bulandshar on January 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, commencing the first electoral rally in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on January 25, according to sources from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This rally, following the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya, is set to launch the election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BJP leaders and party workers are actively preparing for the event, anticipating a substantial turnout in Bulandshahr, a city in western Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP currently holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, facing defeats in six constituencies in the 2019 elections. Prime Minister Modi aims to reverse this trend in the upcoming 2024 elections. The rally in Bulandshahr is expected to be a significant step in connecting with voters and supporters in areas where the BJP faced challenges previously. The party claims that approximately five lakh people will attend PM Modi’s rally in Bulandshahr. The Prime Minister’s public meeting in Navada village on January 25 is expected to rally support, featuring a shooting range field in Meerut Commissionerate.

In a separate development, a day after announcing an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav stated that there will be further meetings with Congress to determine the seat-sharing formula in the state. Emphasizing the strength of the “INDIA alliance,” Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders, including former MPs, former MLAs, and former MLCs. He emphasized the criterion of winnability in deciding on seats and urged party workers to ensure the registration of supporters in the new voter list. Yadav accused the BJP government in the state of removing the names of some party workers from the list. Talks between Congress and the Samajwadi Party regarding seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May, are ongoing.