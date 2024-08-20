In Maharashtra’s Badlapur, the alleged sexual abuse of two young girls by a school attendant has sparked intense protests, leading to significant disruptions in local train services and raising serious concerns about the actions of both police and school authorities.

The incident, which occurred at a school near Mumbai, saw widespread unrest on Tuesday as the community reacted with anger. Protesters, fueled by outrage, vandalized school property, shattering windows, and damaging benches and doors. The unrest spilled over to the nearby railway station, where some demonstrators threw stones, escalating the situation into a full-blown clash with law enforcement. Despite efforts by the authorities to restore order and disperse the crowd, the protests persisted for hours, severely affecting daily commuters and amplifying demands for justice.

On August 17, a school attendant was arrested on charges of sexually abusing two kindergarten girls, aged three and four. The suspect, who worked as a sweeper at the school, is accused of committing the abuse in the school’s restroom.

The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a law designed to protect minors from sexual exploitation and abuse. This legislation imposes harsh penalties for sexual crimes against children and offers a legal framework for their protection. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for the case to be fast-tracked, with additional charges of attempted rape. Furthermore, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Aarti Singh has been appointed to ensure a thorough and expedited investigation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticized the state government’s handling of the situation, highlighting the gap between the government’s promises of safety for women and the current crisis. Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also urged the approval of the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, stressing the need for stronger protections for women and children.

In response to the incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) announced that a team would be sent to Thane to conduct an investigation. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo condemned the delay by local police in registering the First Information Report (FIR), which reportedly took over 12 hours. Kanoongo promised to personally oversee the investigation and hold negligent officers accountable. Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo criticized the school’s handling of the case, stating that they attempted to suppress the incident and failed to act promptly. He also welcomed the Deputy Chief Minister’s decision to remove the officers from the concerned police station, calling it a positive step towards justice. He emphasized that action should also be taken against the school administration for their role in the delayed FIR.

Following the widespread protests, the school management suspended the principal, the class teacher, and a female attendant in connection with the incident. The police have faced criticism for their delayed response, resulting in the transfer of station in-charge Shubhada Shitole. The government’s response to the delay in filing the FIR and addressing the complaint has been a significant point of contention.

In light of these events, the Maharashtra government stressed the importance of taking effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Proposed initiatives include enhancing school safety protocols, such as installing complaint boxes, increasing scrutiny of school staff, and improving reporting mechanisms for students. The chief minister also called for a review of Sakhi Savitri committees, which are established to support and protect students.