Mamata Banerjee Demands ‘Hang Till Death’ For Kolkata Doctor Case, Blames BJP For Impeding Investigation

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for the harshest penalty in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case, stating, "For this, there is only one punishment – to hang till death." She criticized the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to obstruct the investigation into the brutal crime.

Addressing a gathering on the 27th foundation day of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the TMC, Banerjee highlighted the Bengal government’s commitment to resolving the case swiftly. She revealed that the state aimed to conclude the probe within seven days but expressed frustration that the CBI has yet to solve the case.

Plans to Introduce a New Anti-rape Bill

Mamata Banerjee also announced that the Bengal government plans to introduce a new anti-rape bill in the state assembly. She criticized the new criminal code BNS for lacking stringent measures against rape and claimed that the BJP has been using artificial intelligence to spread misinformation about the crime.

Banerjee alleged that the central government does not desire justice for the victim’s family. She urged the CBI to disclose their findings and called on protesting doctors to resume their duties. “I don’t want to arrest any protester… We want to create more doctors,” she said.

Additionally, Banerjee rejected the BJP’s bandh call, accusing the party of attempting to defame Bengal and hinder the investigation. “We don’t support this bandh… the BJP never demanded resignations of the CMs of UP, MP, and even Manipur,” she said, praising the police for their handling of the situation during the BJP’s agitation. She added, “BJP’s bandh is aimed at defaming Bengal; it is plotting a conspiracy to derail the probe into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.”

(Includes inputs from online sources)

