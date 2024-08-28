Police Recovered Empty Bomb Shells Near BJP Leader’s Attack Site : Bengal Bandh

West Bengal, the Kolkata police recovered empty bomb shells from near the spot where BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked

In the latest development from West Bengal, the Kolkata police recovered empty bomb shells from near the spot where BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas Priyangu Pandey claimed that several people attacked and fired on his car, earlier today, in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas.

Earlier today, BJP alleges leader Priyangu Pandey attacked by TMC goons with 6 rounds of bullets in Bhatpara.

Arjun Singh, BJP leader says, “Priyangu Pandey is our party leader. Today his car was attacked…and firing was done…The driver has been shot…7 round firing was done…This was done in the presence of the ACP…”

Police detains BJP leader Locket Chatterjee who joined protest after BJP’s call for 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ at Kolkata’s Bata Chowk.

She says, “Nothing will happen, the more they detain, the more people will join the protest. This is the anger of people and they are on the road. Police can detain people but not to the idea.”

