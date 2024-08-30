‘Mamata Threatening Students, Doctor’: BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee

Amid the ongoing delay in the CBI investigation on the Kokata rape and murder case, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee takes a jibe at the NWC (National Women's Commission).

Amid the ongoing delay in the CBI investigation on the Kokata rape and murder case, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee takes a jibe at the NWC (National Women’s Commission). She says, “The women’s commission is not doing any work…The West Bengal government tampered with the evidence. Why didn’t they report it to the National Women’s Commission?… This is not a commission, it is TMC’s office…The State Women’s Commission should not speak about UP, Bihar or Manipur. First, they should speak about West Bengal…”

Several BJP leaders including Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul reached the State Women’s Commission to ‘lock’ it for their alleged ‘inaction’ in crimes against women. She said, “”We are going to the Mahila Commission. They are not doing anything. They will work for Uttar Pradesh but not for here…”