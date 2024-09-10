Manipur Imposes Internet Ban Immediately For 5 Days

Amidst students protesting over the drone & Missile attacks in a conflict ridden state, in front of CM's house, the state government has recently imposed ban on social media for 5 days on Tuesday.

Amidst students protesting over the drone & Missile attacks in a conflict ridden state, in front of CM’s house, the state government has recently imposed ban on social media for 5 days on Tuesday.

Issuing order, it said ”In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of

Manipur, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for

transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which

might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur.”

The decision, effective from 3:00 PM on September 10, 2024, until 3:00 PM on September 15, 2024, includes the suspension of internet services such as Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands, and VPN services within the state.

As per the order, this action is intended to mitigate the risks of mob mobilization and violent activities that could lead to loss of life or damage to public and private property.

Also Read: Manipur: Former Indian Army Officer Dead After Accidentally Entering Buffer Zone

The order is issued under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Currently, this suspension will remain in place subject to confirmation by the competent authority within 24 hours. However, exemptions may be granted for specific cases where whitelisting is permitted by the state government.

Earlier in the day, an indefinite curfew was enforced across both Imphal districts by district administration, citing law & order.

But, despite the curfew, students breached the order, leading to clashes between the students and protesters. This confrontation resulted in injuries of some students and the arrest of others.

Must Read: Manipur Unrest: Imphal Residents Stages Torch Rally