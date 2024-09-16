Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Manipur Lifts Internet Ban From The Districts, Schools To Reopen

The internet ban imposed in five valley districts of Manipur has been lifted effective immediately after six days of suspension.

Manipur Lifts Internet Ban From The Districts, Schools To Reopen

The internet ban imposed in five valley districts of Manipur has been lifted effective immediately after six days of suspension. In addition, the Manipur government has announced that schools across the state will reopen starting tomorrow.

N Ashok Kumar, the Commissioner (Home) for the state, confirmed that all forms of internet services, including lease lines, VSATs, broadband, and VPN services, are to be restored without delay. This decision follows an earlier move on September 12 to lift the suspension of internet services through broadband connections.

In an official statement, Mr. Kumar explained that the state government had reassessed the current law and order situation and decided to end the temporary suspension of internet services, which was initially implemented as a precautionary measure for public safety.

He urged internet users in the state to exercise restraint and avoid activities that could potentially lead to future disruptions or the reimposition of such restrictions.

The internet ban had been enforced on September 10 across five valley districts—Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. The restriction was put in place following violent clashes between police and protesters in Imphal, who were advocating for the restoration of normalcy after 16 months of ethnic unrest. The protestors had also called for an indefinite shutdown of schools in the affected areas until their demands were met.

With the ban lifted and schools reopening, the state government hopes to return to a state of normalcy and stabilize the situation in the region.

Filed under

MANIPUR

Also Read

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom...

Indian Stocks Log Marginal Gains To Start Fresh Week

Indian Stocks Log Marginal Gains To Start Fresh Week

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Danube Properties Is All Set To Lure Indian Buyers

Danube Properties Is All Set To Lure Indian Buyers

What is Daylight Saving Time? When Does It End In 2024 And Do All States Observe It? Everything Explained!

What is Daylight Saving Time? When Does It End In 2024 And Do All States...

Entertainment

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls It ‘Perfect Moment’

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls

Writer Will Smith Pokes Fun At Oscar-Winning Namesake Star With A Sly Joke: I Come In Peace

Writer Will Smith Pokes Fun At Oscar-Winning Namesake Star With A Sly Joke: I Come

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox