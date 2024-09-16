Manipur Lifts Internet Ban From The Districts, Schools To Reopen

The internet ban imposed in five valley districts of Manipur has been lifted effective immediately after six days of suspension.

The internet ban imposed in five valley districts of Manipur has been lifted effective immediately after six days of suspension. In addition, the Manipur government has announced that schools across the state will reopen starting tomorrow.

N Ashok Kumar, the Commissioner (Home) for the state, confirmed that all forms of internet services, including lease lines, VSATs, broadband, and VPN services, are to be restored without delay. This decision follows an earlier move on September 12 to lift the suspension of internet services through broadband connections.

In an official statement, Mr. Kumar explained that the state government had reassessed the current law and order situation and decided to end the temporary suspension of internet services, which was initially implemented as a precautionary measure for public safety.

He urged internet users in the state to exercise restraint and avoid activities that could potentially lead to future disruptions or the reimposition of such restrictions.

The internet ban had been enforced on September 10 across five valley districts—Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. The restriction was put in place following violent clashes between police and protesters in Imphal, who were advocating for the restoration of normalcy after 16 months of ethnic unrest. The protestors had also called for an indefinite shutdown of schools in the affected areas until their demands were met.

With the ban lifted and schools reopening, the state government hopes to return to a state of normalcy and stabilize the situation in the region.