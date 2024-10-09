Massive Drug Manufacturing Network Uncovered in Bhopal; Police Seize Chemicals Worth Crores

In a major crackdown on synthetic drug manufacturing, the Madhya Pradesh police have uncovered a potential connection to a recently busted drug factory in Bhopal. Chemicals and raw materials, capable of producing the illicit MD (Mephedrone) drug valued at an estimated ₹250 to ₹350 crore, were seized from a shop in the city. This discovery follows the earlier bust of a synthetic drug factory by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bagroda area. The police have detained the shop owner for further investigation.

Seizure of Chemicals in Bhopal

On October 10, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Agrawal revealed the discovery of the chemicals, emphasizing the potential scale of the drug operation. He stated that the material found in the shop could potentially produce MD drugs valued between ₹250 and ₹350 crore.

“Following the action of NCB against the synthetic drug factory in Bhopal, the MP police received information about the presence of suspicious objects at the same place on Monday night and sealed the spot,” said DCP Agrawal, referring to the police’s swift response after receiving a tip-off.

Connection to the Bagroda Drug Factory Bust

The police operation stems from a larger investigation into the drug racket uncovered earlier this month. On October 5, the Gujarat ATS and NCB raided a synthetic drug manufacturing unit in the Bagroda locality, seizing a staggering 907.09 kg of mephedrone, with an estimated market value of ₹1,814 crore.

During the raid, the authorities arrested three individuals: Amit Chaturvedi, Sanyal Baner, and Harish Aanjana. Chaturvedi, the key suspect, had rented a shop in Bhopal’s Ganesh Market area, where he is believed to have stored materials related to the drug operation. Late at night, Chaturvedi would reportedly transport some of these materials by car to the Bagroda factory.

Shop Raided and More Chemicals Found

Acting on this intelligence, the police raided the shop in Ganesh Market on Tuesday. Upon breaking into the premises, the police found a significant quantity of chemicals stored in drums and sacks, crucial for manufacturing the MD drug. DCP Agrawal confirmed that the shop, rented by Chaturvedi from a man named Vishnu Patidar in July, contained raw materials valued at approximately ₹60 lakh in the local market.

“The raw material found at this shop can produce the synthetic drug with an estimated value of ₹250 crore to ₹350 crore,” Agrawal added, highlighting the dangerous scale of the operation. In addition, a mysterious 30-liter substance was also discovered and is currently under investigation.

Owner Detained, Legal Action Initiated

The police have taken shop owner Vishnu Patidar, a resident of Rapadia area in Bhopal, into custody for questioning. Patidar has been booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for failing to inform the authorities about renting or leasing out his property to Chaturvedi. The case raises questions about whether Patidar had any prior knowledge of the illegal activity taking place in his shop.

A Drug Factory Capable of Mass Production

The factory in Bagroda, where the seized chemicals were allegedly being processed, was found to be capable of producing 25 kilograms of MD drug per day. Located about 15 kilometers from Katara police station and 30 kilometers from the Madhya Pradesh police headquarters, this illegal facility was set up in a relatively remote location, making it difficult for law enforcement to detect it initially.

The Gujarat ATS, in its statement, emphasized the scale of the factory’s production capabilities, marking it as one of the largest synthetic drug manufacturing units uncovered in recent times.

Also Read: So Called Wrestlers, Are Not Heros’: Former WFI President Brij Bhushan On Vinesh Phogat