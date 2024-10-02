Home
MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Iran & Israel, India's Ministry of External Affairs has expressed serious concern regarding the escalating security situation in West Asia on Wednesday.

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Iran & Israel, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has expressed serious concern regarding the escalating security situation in West Asia on Wednesday.

Issuing an official statement, MEA said “We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians.”

Further, New Delhi emphasized the importance of preventing the conflict from expanding into a broader regional crisis.

Later, the MEA reiterated the necessity of resolving issues through “dialogue and diplomacy,” underscoring that all parties should work towards a peaceful resolution.

Read MEA’s Statement

Meanwhile, in light of the recent developments, the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and has advised Indian nationals to refrain from all “non-essential” travel to Iran.

Moreover, they have also been asked to remain vigilant and keep in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

This statement follows reports of Iran launching hundreds of missiles into Israel on Tuesday evening. Thus, marking a significant escalation in the longstanding conflict between Israel and Iran along with its Arab allies.

Must Read: India Issues Advisory To Citizens In Israel: Iran Vs Israel War

