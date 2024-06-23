Men Who Passed NEET Paper To 30 Odd Students, Arrested In Bihar

Amid the investigation of the NEET Exam scam, three men were arrested in Bihar in connection with the same. Till now about 13 people have been arrested in Bihar in connection with the same case. The investigating police have recovered Xerox of admit cards of four NEET candidates, an iPhone 15 Plus, and One Plus mobile.

After questioning the individuals (Sikandar Yadvendu, Akhilesh Kumar, and Bittu Kumar), the police discovered that they distributed the papers and answer sheets among the four candidates.

#WATCH | Bihar: 6 accused arrested in connection with UG NEET case being taken from LNJP hospital, Patna after their medical examination. Bihar Police arrested the accused from Jharkhand’s Deoghar on June 21. pic.twitter.com/sOmBKQUHtS — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

According to authorities, the accused guys were part of a conspiracy that also included Sanjeev Singh, Rocky, Nitish, and Amit Anand. The questioning of the candidates showed that, in addition to them, 25-30 other candidates received the question paper and the solved answer sheets.

According to sources, the accused guys charged each candidate between ₹30-40 lakh to help them pass the exam. The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken up the investigation into the suspected paper leak following a complaint filed by the HRD ministry.

They have filed a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy and are anticipated to charge the people arrested in connection with the matter. However, the IMA (Indian Medical Association) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their prompt response in the case, and shifting the case to CBI.

It said, “We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Education for transferring the investigation of the “irregularities” in the NEET UG examination to the CBI for a thorough probe. We are also thankful to the Government for removing the Director General of the NTA and assigning additional responsibility to Shri Pradeep Kumar Kharoka as Director General of NTA in the Ministry of Education.

Student demonstrations have erupted around the country after reports of several irregularities, including cheating and impersonation, arose following the announcement of results. The students have demanded that the exam be rescheduled for all students, not just the 1500 or so who obtained grace marks.

