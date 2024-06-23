NEET Exam Result Scam Case Investigation Transferred To CBI: IMA Thanks The Central Government

Amid the exam scam row in the nation, in the latest development, the IMA (Indian Medical Association) congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their prompt response in the case.

It said, “We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Education for transferring the investigation of the “irregularities” in the NEET UG examination to the CBI for a thorough probe. We are also thankful to the Government for removing the Director General of the NTA and assigning additional responsibility to Shri Pradeep Kumar Kharoka as Director General of NTA in the Ministry of Education.

Indian Medical Association (HQs) congratulate PM Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, for their prompt response to our concerns regarding the NEET UG Examination controversies: IMA We extend our gratitude… pic.twitter.com/QXaMAYksAe — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

Since then, student protests have erupted around the country, fueled by the opposition, and the situation has escalated into a major political crisis.

The students have demanded that the exam be rescheduled for all students, not just the 1500 or so who obtained grace marks.

This, however, was not recognized by the government, and a re-test for 1,563 candidates who had previously granted grace marks is being held today.

The inaugural exam was held on May 5, and it was taken by 24 lakh students across the country.

When the results were announced, it was discovered that 67 students received an incredible 720/720 score. Over 500 pupils were given grace marks. The result was an unrealistically high cut-off percentage, which caused waves of anxiety among students about getting a place at any college.

Also Read: NEET Controversy Update: Centre Sacks NTA Chief Subodh Kumar Singh

Show Full Article