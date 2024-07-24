‘You will be isolated’: MK Stalin's Caution To PM Narendra Modi

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would face isolation if he governed according to his “political likes and dislikes.” In his criticism of the budgetary allocations to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Stalin wrote on X that while Modi might preserve his regime by appeasing his allies, he will not be able to save the country.

The attack happened shortly after the Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the Centre had unfairly favored some states over others in the Budget.

MK Stalin accused PM Modi of seeking revenge against those who “defeated you” in the Lok Sabha elections.

“INDIA coalition MPs have staged a protest protesting the omission of several states in the Union financial report. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi You said, “The election is over, now we have to think about the country.” But yesterday’s #Budget2024 will save your regime, not India! Run the government in general. Don’t be bent on avenging those who have yet defeated you. I am bound to advise that if you run the government according to your political likes and dislikes, you will be isolated,” he wrote on X in Tamil.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should follow MK Stalin’s example and work for those who did not vote for him.

“I think the time has come for the PM to take some good advice from and follow our CM MK Stalin. When MK Stalin became the CM of Tamil Nadu, he said – I will work not only for the people who voted for me but also for the people who did not vote for me, it is my duty. Today, the PM is not working for the people who voted for his party but only for the parties which are supporting him,” Maran said, reported ANI.

In the Rajya Sabha today, Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Union Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, claiming it allocated funds and schemes solely for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

He labeled the budget as a “kursi-bachao” document, suggesting it was aimed at preserving political positions rather than addressing broader needs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ₹60,000 crore for Bihar and promised to secure an additional ₹15,000 crore in assistance from multilateral agencies for the state. Both Bihar and Andhra Pradesh had been advocating for special status from the government.

Sitharaman responded by stating that no state, including those addressed by previous Congress budgets, had been mentioned in earlier budgets.

