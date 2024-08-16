Mob Vandalised RG Kar Medical Hospital Emergency Ward Over The Tragic Kolkata Rape Case | NewsX Correspondent Shares Ground Report

The nation is turning outrageous against the horrifying crime witnessed in West Bengal’s capital, Kolkata. There was a mob attack in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of Thursday during a protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the same premises.

In the latest development, the Kolkata police shared that they have detained 19 people so far for the vandalism.

On the social media platform X, it shared, “19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback.”

19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback.

NewsX correspondent Rainik Dutta shares an exclusive ground report from the affected area. The visuals show how a mob attacked the RG Kar Medical College Emergency Ward, stones were pelted, windows crashed.

CBI On The Case

A CBI team, which took over the investigation into the rape and murder case on Tuesday, has recently met with the family of the deceased trainee doctor.

The body of the trainee doctor was discovered last Friday. An autopsy report indicated that the time of death was between 3 and 5 am and revealed that she sustained multiple injuries before being smothered. The police had arrested Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, who is currently in the CBI’s custody.

The trainee doctor’s parents have informed the Calcutta High Court that an analysis found 150 mg of semen in her body, suggesting she was gang-raped. The parents’ petition criticized the authorities for not pursuing other suspects, pointing out that the evidence indicates the crime involved more than one perpetrator.

