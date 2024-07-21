Mobile Internet Suspends in Haryana's Nuh Ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra

Haryana government suspends mobile internet in Nuh for Braj Mandal Yatra.

The Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours on Sunday, ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. This move follows last year’s violence during the same event.

The internet will be shut down from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order from Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Anurag Rastogi.

“… there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..,” the order read.

The suspension order was issued to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.

TIGHT SECURITY IN PLACE

The police in Nuh have set up strict security measures for the yatra. They have deployed local police, commando units, mounted police, dog squads, and bomb squads across the district.

Nuh police are using drones and dog squads for ongoing searches and surveillance. All vehicles entering and leaving the district are being video recorded and inspected by dog squads at checkpoints.

Mounted police are also visible throughout the district. To boost public confidence, a flag march was held under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Nuh.