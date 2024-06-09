Modi Cabinet 3.0- Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Oath At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday, June 9. He sworn in along with the Prime Minister-elect and the rest of the council of ministers. Jyotiraditya Scindia is now part of Modi Cabinet 3.0 as a union minister.

Born on January 1, 1971, Jyotiraditya Scindia is a prominent Indian politician who is currently serving as the Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in the second Narendra Modi ministry since 2021. Scindia is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Madhya Pradesh. He has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2020 after he made a switch from the Indian National Congress (INC) to the BJP in 2020. Following his switch, he was appointed as a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh in June 2020. His recent electoral endeavors as a BJP candidate in the Guna constituency of Madhya Pradesh have garnered attention, with exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for him in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia was born into the royal family of Gwalior. He is the son of Madhavrao Scindia, a senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, and Madhavi Raje Scindia. Scindia completed his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun and went on to study Economics at Harvard University, graduating in 1993. He later earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2001. His political career began when he entered politics following the untimely death of his father in 2001. His entry into the field marked a significant stride to continue his family’s legacy as he contested and won the by-election from his father’s constituency, Guna in Madhya Pradesh, as a Congress candidate in 2002. This victory marked the beginning of his political career with the Indian National Congress

During his tenure with the Congress, Scindia held several important positions while he was serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from 2002 until his defeat in the 2019 Indian general election. Scindia represented the Guna constituency from 2002 to 2019, winning consecutive terms and establishing a strong foothold in the region. He served as Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology from 2007 to 2009, and later as Minister of State for Commerce and Industry from 2009 to 2012. Scindia was appointed as the Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge) and Corporate Affairs in the second Manmohan Singh ministry from 2012 to 2014.

In March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia made a significant political move by joining the BJP. This decision came after a period of growing disenchantment with the Congress leadership and a series of political disagreements. Scindia’s shift was a major blow to the Congress, especially in Madhya Pradesh, where he brought along several loyalists, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led state government.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Amit Shah, The Key BJP Candidate?

Since joining the BJP, Scindia has been actively involved in the party’s activities and has quickly risen in ranks. Soon after joining the BJP, Scindia was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020 from Madhya Pradesh. In July 2021, Scindia was appointed as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation where Scindia had been instrumental in launching new routes under the UDAN scheme, aimed at improving regional connectivity. His tenure has also seen efforts to revive and modernize airports, streamline operations, and enhance passenger experience. Under his leadership, the Ministry has focused on expanding aviation infrastructure, improving connectivity, and managing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scindia’s move to the BJP had been seen as a strategic masterstroke, both for himself and for the party. His influence in Madhya Pradesh and his ability to attract young voters and professionals have been valuable assets for the BJP.

Guna Lok Sabha Constituency

Guna is a constituency that is very closely associated with the Scindia family. thereby, being a focal point in Jyotiraditya’s political career. Winning the Guna seat on four occasions as a Congress candidate, including his electoral debut in a bypoll in 2002, Scindia faced a setback in 2019 when he lost to a BJP candidate. His decision to contest from Guna in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the BJP banner signifies his determination to reclaim his family’s political stronghold.In conclusion, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s political trajectory reflects a blend of legacy, strategic moves, and a commitment to public service. His current position as a Minister in the Modi government, coupled with his past roles and electoral endeavors, underscores his influence and significance in Indian politics.This detailed article provides insights into Jyotiraditya Scindia’s political journey, highlighting his current position, previous roles, and his electoral constituency as a Lok Sabha BJP candidate.

Show Full Article