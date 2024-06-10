Modi Cabinet 3.0: PM Modi Takes Charge, Portfolio Distribution Likely To Take Place

In a significant start to his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first official action on Monday was to sign off on releasing the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme. The allocation of ministerial portfolios for the newly sworn-in ministers in the Modi Cabinet is anticipated to occur today. Additionally, the inaugural cabinet meeting of the freshly formed government is expected to convene today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his new Cabinet and council of ministers, took the oath of office for the third consecutive time at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, commencing the ceremony at 7:15 pm. Following Modi’s oath-taking, prominent BJP figures Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari, who served as defense, home, and transport ministers in his previous government, also took their oaths.

Latest Updates

15:59: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s sent to judicial custody for 14 days, by 42nd ACMM Court.

15:28: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation will move forward in the third term…I extend my best wishes to PM Modi for taking oath as the Prime Minister…The credit of the victory in Lok Sabha goes to the policies of PM Modi…”

14: 20 : CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji called on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed

CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji called on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed ji this afternoon in New Delhi.

