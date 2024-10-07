Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Mohammed Muizzu Appeals Indian Tourists To Visit Maldives, Says 'Indian tourists…'

Following his arrival to India on sunday, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, recently reaffirmed that his country will not take actions that jeopardize India's security.

Mohammed Muizzu Appeals Indian Tourists To Visit Maldives, Says ‘Indian tourists…’

Following his arrival to India on sunday, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, recently reaffirmed that his country will not take actions that jeopardize India’s security.

Despite being perceived by some as a ‘pro-China’ leader, Muizzu described India as a “valued partner and friend,” emphasizing that cooperation in areas like defense will remain a top priority.

He also stated, that the relationship between Maldives and India is “built on respect and shared interests,” acknowledging India as one of the archipelago’s largest trade and development partners.

Mohammed Muizzu Appeals Indian Tourists To Return To Maldives

During his visit, Muizzu also appealed for Indian tourists to return to the Maldives, highlighting their positive impact on the country’s vital tourism sector. “Indians make a positive contribution… Indian tourists are welcome.”

Moreover amid country’s economic challenges, he also expressed confidence that India, as a significant development partner, will help Maldives navigate its fiscal difficulties and seek solutions to pressing issues. “India is fully cognisant of our fiscal situation, and as one of our biggest development partners, will always be ready to ease our burden, find better alternatives and solutions to the challenges we face.” Reports BBC.

But interestingly, this diplomatic shift comes after a year of strained relations, following Muizzu’s election victory last November, which was influenced by his ‘India Out’ campaign.

Meanwhile, Muizzu, accompanied by a delegation of nearly a dozen ministers and senior officials, was welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Earlier on October 6, he met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, where they discussed the progress of current initiatives supported by India and explored additional mutually beneficial opportunities aligned with Maldives’ development priorities.

Taking to X, Jaishankar expressed optimism that discussions with PM Modi would further strengthen friendly ties.

Additionally, Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed engaged with the Maldivian community in New Delhi, addressing their concerns and reaffirming their administration’s commitment to supporting them.

Must Read: Maldives President Muizzu Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan

