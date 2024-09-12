The state has witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours resulting in gates of several dams in parts of the state being opened to release the water.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday called an emergency meeting to review operations in wake of excessive rainfall in the state at CM House in Bhopal.

All divisional commissioners, Inspector General of Police (IG), Commissioner of Police, District Collectors and Superintendent of police (SP) will join the meeting through video conferencing.

The state has witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours resulting in gates of several dams in parts of the state being opened to release the water.

Two gates of Kaliyasot Dam and one gate of Bhadbhada Dam were opened on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal. Bhadbhada Dam is built on Bada Talab (upper lake) while Kaliyasot Dam is constructed over Kaliasot River, a tributary of Betwa river, in Bhopal.

Gates of Tighra dam were opened on Wednesday. It is a fresh water reservoir situated at Tighra near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Met office, heavy Rain with lightning is likely to occur over Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Bhind and Ashoknagar district in the forenoon hours.

Similarly, moderate rain with lightning is likely to continue over Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Panna districts.

Light rain with lightning is likely to occur in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Seoni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi districts in Forenoon hours.

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Office also issued a red alert in five districts for excessive rainfall in the state which include, Bhind, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen and Sagar district for today. The rainfall can be recorded over 204.5mm in the said region.

Besides, an orange alert was issued to ten districts which include Morena, Sheopur, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh and Panna district in the state for today. The rainfall can be recorded between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in these regions.

Furthermore, a yellow alert was issued in the remaining districts in the state.

