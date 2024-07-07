MS Dhoni Midnigh Birthday Celebration, Shows Wife Touches His Feet

The legendary MS Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday midnight (July 7). Dhoni celebrated his special day by spending some time alone with his wife and friends. He is now in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding rituals.

Dhoni, who participated in the Indian Premier League in 2024, has been enjoying his time off after retirement. Dhoni has been moving nonstop since taking a trip throughout Europe.

Dhoni’s video was captured by close friends in Mumbai where he can be seen sharing the cake with his wife and later Sakshi is seen touching her husband’s feet in the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r) MS Dhoni recently commemorated his 15 years of marriage. This time, he and Sakshi cut a cake and kept things low-key. Social media users saw a unique video of Dhoni and Sakshi cutting a cake together. Their dog was with them, and they served each other a slice of cake. It is nothing new for Dhoni to love his family in addition to bikes and dogs. While the couple’s loved ones surrounded them, Dhoni even gave his dog a piece of cake. Dhoni In IPL With his outstanding batting achievements in the Indian Premier League’s 2024 season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock. Even though he is in his forties, Dhoni has shown off incredible power hitting abilities that bring back memories of his best, thrilling and exciting supporters. Dhoni proved his mettle as a late-entry finisher in the CSK team during the 2024 Indian Premier League. He struggled with age and knee problems, but when he played short sharp bursts of powerful cricket, he was quite effective. His recent thrilling outings against the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians demonstrated his enduring appeal and influence on the game. Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as captain of the squad, and Dhoni’s move to a new position within the franchise suggested that his remarkable IPL tenure would come to an end. But for cricket fans waiting impatiently for India to win another international match, his ongoing success offers inspiration and optimism. Also Read: Ind vs Zim 1st T20I 2024: India Loses To Zimbabwe By 13 Runs As Sikander Raza’s Team Pulls A Shocker Win

Show Full Article