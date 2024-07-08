Mumbai Faces Waterlogging After Overnight Rain; IMD Predicts More Showers, Train Services Hit

Mumbai is facing severe disruptions following heavy overnight rains, leading to widespread waterlogging and significant disruptions in local train services across several key routes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued heavy rainfall for the next few days, exacerbating the city’s challenges. Mumbai city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am today, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The downpour resulted in the suspension and delays of local train services between Khadavli and Titwala in the Kalyan-Kasara section, with efforts underway to restore normalcy by Monday. Stations like Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur were particularly affected due to waterlogging, causing temporary halts in service.

Due to WATER LOGGING at Various Station in Mumbai División on 08.07.24. FOLLOWING TRAINS ARE CANCELLED :-

1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN QUEEN) JCO 08.07.2024

4) 11007 (CSMT – PUNE DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024

5)… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2024

Thunderstorms and strong winds uprooted trees, blocking tracks and causing disruptions at various stations including Vashind and Atgaon. These incidents compounded the challenges faced by commuters and railway authorities.

Mumbai witnessed heavy waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion and inconvenience for residents. Areas like Dindoshi reported significant rainfall, exacerbating the flooding situation.

Social media platforms were abuzz with Mumbai residents sharing images and videos of flooded streets and intense thunderstorms. Netizens highlighted the unusual occurrence of thunder and lightning during the monsoon season, underscoring the severity of the current weather patterns.

50mm rain in 1 hour + unsual thunder lightning in South Mumbai. Waterlogging is imminent in low lying areas, luckily it happend post midnight.. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0jwnxvaWiR — Aadil (@righteous_aadil) July 7, 2024

Forecast and Response

IMD Warning: The IMD has issued warnings for continued heavy rainfall throughout Monday, with potential thunderstorms adding to the precipitation levels. The forecast also extends this pattern for the coming days, affecting Maharashtra’s broader regions.

Public Reaction: Social media platforms were abuzz with images and videos depicting the aftermath of the rainfall, underscoring the unprecedented nature of thunderstorms during peak monsoon season in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Vehicles partially submerged in water as streets in the Chunnabhati area of Mumbai are waterlogged due to heavy rains pic.twitter.com/MHA7MH9aTF — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Emergency Response: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted rescue operations in Thane’s Shahpur area, where houses and bridges were submerged due to incessant rainfall, highlighting the ongoing challenges in managing the monsoon impact.

So unsual for thunder n lightning during peak monsoon month, As per previous trends it rarely happend during July month. It was either pre or post monsoon. Currently rain in full flow in South Mumbai along with thunder n lightning#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3TGRer51rW — Aadil (@righteous_aadil) July 7, 2024

Some trains were also cancelled following heavy rains, according to the Central Railways. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

“Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation,” the civic body said in a statement. The Civic body also said that the entire machinery of the BMC is working in the field. It has also requested Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours. Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King’s Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani monitoring the situation personally from the disaster control room. Emergency personnel and officers, along with the emergency control room are stationed at various locations in Mumbai and are keeping an eye on all developments.… pic.twitter.com/m9T2sOhfgo — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

At King’s Circle in rain-hit Mumbai, a commuter said, “My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job.”

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said in a statement that Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains. “Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly an hour. Now the water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected,” the CPRO said.

#WATCH | Buses, cars and other vehicles operate on waterlogged roads in Kurla area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city pic.twitter.com/eXvAq5OtEV — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Central Railway said traffic on the sub-urban and Harbour Line trains was delayed due to waterlogging. The stations that were affected include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla- Vikhroli & Bhandup. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that many of its buses were diverted due to waterlogging.

