Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Muslim Man Is Allowed To Marry More Than Once: Bombay High Court

A division bench comprising Justices B P Colabawalla and Somasekhar Sundaresan delivered the judgment on October 15.

Muslim Man Is Allowed To Marry More Than Once: Bombay High Court

In a recent ruling, the Bombay High Court affirmed that a Muslim man is permitted to register more than one marriage, as allowed by Islamic personal laws, which sanction multiple marriages. This decision came during the hearing of a case involving a Muslim man seeking to register his third marriage. A division bench comprising Justices B P Colabawalla and Somasekhar Sundaresan delivered the judgment on October 15.

The case arose after the Thane Municipal Corporation’s deputy marriage registrar rejected the man’s application, which was submitted in February 2023. The man, who had married an Algerian woman, sought the issuance of a marriage certificate. However, the authorities refused to register the marriage on the grounds that the Maharashtra Regulation of Marriage Bureaus and Registration of Marriages Act only recognizes one marriage per person under its definition of marriage.

In its ruling, the court deemed the refusal “wholly misconceived.” The bench noted that there is nothing in the Act that prevents a Muslim man from registering more than one marriage. The court further explained that under Muslim personal laws, a man is permitted to have up to four wives at a time.

“Given that Muslim personal laws allow up to four marriages, we cannot accept the authorities’ interpretation that the Maharashtra Regulation of Marriage Bureaus and Registration of Marriages Act only permits the registration of a single marriage, even for a Muslim male,” the court stated.

The judges emphasized that accepting the authorities’ stance would imply that the Maharashtra Act overrides or displaces Muslim personal laws, which is not the case. The court directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to reconsider the man’s application and process it in accordance with the law.

Also Read: After Blast Outside School, All CRPF Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats

Filed under

Bombay High Couty Muslim Man
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

A Heated Arguement Between TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee And BJP Leader Over Waqf Bill| WATCH

A Heated Arguement Between TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee And BJP Leader Over Waqf Bill| WATCH

Entertainment

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox