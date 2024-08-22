Muzaffarnagar Job Fair: Over 15,000 Opportunities And 5,000 Appointment Letters To Be Distributed

A large job fair will be held in Muzaffarnagar today in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over 50 private companies will participate in the job fair, offering job opportunities to the youth. At the event, appointment letters will be distributed to 5,000 selected candidates.

Previously, 12,000 appointment letters were distributed at job fairs held in Ambedkar Nagar and Ayodhya on August 17 and 18. Over the past seven and a half years, the Yogi government has successfully provided more than 6.5 lakh government jobs and over 2 crore private sector jobs. The Uttar Pradesh government is accelerating its mission of employment through these job fairs.

In Muzaffarnagar, over 15,000 job opportunities will be made available, with more than 5,000 appointment letters to be handed out. The job fair and distribution of appointment letters will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.