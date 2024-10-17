Nayab Saini To Take Oath as Haryana CM; Modi Leads NDA Leaders’ Meeting

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in today as the CM of Haryana in a grand ceremony in Panchkula, marking his second term in office

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in today as the Chief Minister of Haryana in a grand ceremony in Panchkula, marking his second term in office. The event will be graced by notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and various other key leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This ceremony symbolizes a significant moment for the BJP, following Saini’s previous term as he takes over from Manohar Lal Khattar.

A Momentous Day: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Coinciding with Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Saini commenced his day by offering prayers at the Valmiki Temple in Panchkula. This act holds particular significance, especially in the context of recent political narratives. “It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary,” Saini remarked.

Anticipated Attendance and Security Measures

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to attract around 50,000 attendees, with extensive security arrangements put in place. To facilitate public viewing, 14 LED screens have been installed around the venue. Notably, the event has also extended invitations to opposition leaders, farmers, ‘Lakhpati Didis’, and representatives from various social organizations.

An Outline of the Upcoming Cabinet

BJP functionaries have indicated that Saini’s cabinet is poised for expansion, with 10 MLAs likely to be inducted. Among those expected to secure positions are Krishan Lal Panwar, Ranbir Gangwa, Rao Narbir Singh, and Mahipal Dhanda. According to Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution, the Haryana council of ministers can consist of a maximum of 13 ministers, including the chief minister.

As preparations for the ceremony ramp up, certain routes around Shalimar Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, will be closed to the public until 3 PM. These closures will affect major junctions, including Bella Vista/Shaheed Major Sandeep Sankhla Chowk and Hafed Chowk, among others, ensuring a secure environment for the event.

National Democratic Alliance Meeting

Following the oath-taking ceremony, a high-level meeting of the chief ministers and deputy CMs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will convene in Chandigarh. This conclave is expected to include 13 chief ministers and 16 deputy CMs from the BJP and its allied parties, including prominent leaders such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The NDA meeting will focus on pressing development issues and celebrate the ongoing observance of the ‘Samvidhan Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ alongside reflecting on the “Year of the 50th anniversary of the attempt to murder democracy” — a reference to the Emergency. Such discussions are crucial for shaping the party’s narrative and policies in anticipation of upcoming elections.

A Strategic Gathering

This meeting serves as an important platform for the NDA to consolidate strategies and present a united front against opposition alliances, especially in states where elections are scheduled for next month.

To ensure safety during the ceremonies, the Chandigarh administration has declared the city a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from October 16 to October 18. However, this ban does not extend to law enforcement agencies, including police and paramilitary forces, or any individuals authorized by the competent government authority.

MUST READ: Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates Meghalaya Skill And Innovation Hub