NEET Hearing Update: Telegram Video Shows Paper Leak Was Fake'

A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, is set to hear petitions regarding the alleged paper leak in the NEET UG medical entrance exam. These petitions, listed at serial numbers 40-45, include claims of irregularities and malpractices during the May 5 test and requests for a re-test. The court will likely address these petitions after lunch.

Supreme Court adjourns the hearing of the case relating to the NEET-UG 2024 exam. pic.twitter.com/4arU9kngOX — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

In the previous hearing on July 8, the Supreme Court noted that the integrity of NEET-UG 2024 was compromised. The court instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union government to provide detailed affidavits and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a status update by July 10 on the NEET UG exam.

On July 10, the Union government submitted an affidavit stating that the Ministry of Education had tasked IIT Madras with conducting comprehensive data analytics of the NEET-UG 2024 results, following the Supreme Court’s orders. The Centre informed the court that there was no evidence of widespread cheating or specific groups of candidates unfairly benefiting from abnormal scores. The NTA also submitted an affidavit analyzing the marks distribution at various levels for NEET-UG 2024.

NEET-UG 2024 was held on May 5, with 23.33 lakh students taking the exam across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations. Conducted by the NTA, NEET-UG is the entrance test for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both government and private institutions across the country.