NEET-UG 2024: CBI Charges Six Accused In Paper Leak Case, Second Charge Sheet Filed

In a major update related to the NEET-UG 2024 paper controversy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a second charge sheet to the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna regarding the NEET-UG 2024 question paper theft.

This charge sheet names six individuals. The following accused are Baldev Kumar (Chintu), Sunny Kumar, Dr. Ahsanul Haque, Md. Imtiyaz Alam, Jamaluddin @ Jamal (a reporter from Hazaribagh) and Aman Kumar Singh.

The chargesheet cited various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property).

Currently, ongoing investigations continue regarding the remaining accused and over additional aspects of the case.

Earlier, the CBI filed a first charge sheet against 13 individuals on August 1, 2024. As per their probe, Dr. Ahsanul Haque and Md. Imtiyaz Alam conspired with others to steal the NEET UG question paper. To date, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in relation to this case.

The CBI has also identified candidates who benefited from the leaked paper and has forwarded their details to the National Testing Agency for further action.

