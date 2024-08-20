Neighbour Reveals Disturbing Details About Sanjay Roy, Accused of Raping and Murdering Trainee Doctor In Kolkata

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, correspondent Bryan spoke with a neighbor of Sanjay Roy, the man accused of the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, provided insight into Roy’s character and his recent behavior, painting a disturbing picture of a man who was far from ordinary.

A Troubled Personality

When asked about Sanjay Roy as a person, the neighbor was clear and direct. “All in all, he was not a good person at all,” they stated, setting the tone for the rest of the conversation.

A Mysterious Disappearance

The neighbor revealed that Roy had not been seen in the area for the last 8-10 months. His sudden disappearance left the community puzzled, with no one aware of where he had gone. “No, I am not aware,” the neighbor said when asked if they knew where Roy had been living during this time.

Tensions with Neighbors

It appears that Roy’s relationship with his neighbors was strained. The neighbor recounted a recent altercation with Roy, although the specifics of the dispute were not disclosed. When asked about his behavior with the family, the neighbor simply confirmed that a fight had occurred.

A Man of Contradictions

Despite the recent conflict, the neighbor described Roy as “normal, like anyone else.” However, they admitted that they never had a personal interaction with him and that he had little to no relationship with others in the locality. Roy had reportedly stopped visiting the area altogether in the past 6-8 months.

Shock and Disbelief

The neighbor expressed shock when they learned that someone from their locality was responsible for such a heinous crime. “No, in fact, we were shocked when we got to know that it was someone from our locality who has done this,” they said, reflecting the disbelief that has gripped the community.

A Troubled Marital History

Further complicating the picture of Roy’s life, the neighbor disclosed that he had been married four times, with his last wife passing away under unclear circumstances. Reports of domestic violence were also mentioned, with the neighbor noting, “So that happened inside the house, we could hear it whenever we passed by his house.”

No Known Local Disputes

Despite these issues, Roy apparently did not have conflicts with others in the locality. “No, I do not think he fought with anyone from the locality as such,” the neighbor commented.

As more details emerge about Sanjay Roy’s troubled past and complex personal life, the community remains in shock over the crime he is accused of committing.

