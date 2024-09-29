In a significant political move, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti announced the cancellation of her election campaign today in solidarity with the people of Lebanon.

In a significant political move, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti announced the cancellation of her election campaign today in solidarity with the people of Lebanon. This decision comes in the wake of the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the densely populated Dieta suburb of Beirut. Mufti expressed her solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon through a statement on social media platform X, marking a moment of immense grief for many.

Hezbollah Leader’s Death Sparks Protests in Kashmir Valley

The killing of Nasrallah, who was known for his contentious leadership of Hezbollah, has prompted widespread protests across the Kashmir Valley. Activists and political leaders have taken to the streets, expressing their outrage over the incident.

Mufti’s decision to cancel her campaign has been particularly noted, as she labeled Nasrallah a “martyr” and condemned the manner of his death. This has raised eyebrows among observers, given the fragile peace that has existed in Kashmir in recent times, which has been marked by a lack of unrest or violence.

BJP Criticism: ‘Supporting Terrorism’

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Nirmal Singh, former Deputy CM of J&K, with the host Megha Sharma, expressed deep concern over the stance taken by Mufti and the National Conference and gave his insights on the prevailing situation at ground.

Responding to Mufti’s comments and actions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the PDP’s position and said “Jammu and Kashmir has lost over 50,000 people to terrorism in the last 30 years, including soldiers, policemen, and civilians,”. He also added, “By calling Nasrallah a martyr, Mehbooba Mufti and her party are glorifying terrorism and gun culture. This is not just dangerous for the peace in Kashmir but also for the entire country.”

Singh further pointed out the lack of response from regional parties when Hindus were attacked in neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. “These leaders show solidarity with a foreign militant group, but where is their outcry when Hindus are targeted in other countries? The hypocrisy is evident,” Singh remarked.

During the interview, Megha Sharma raised a critical question about the Indian government’s stance on terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas. While countries such as the United States have officially designated Hezbollah a terrorist group, India has not followed suit.

Nirmal Singh responded cautiously, saying, “The government of India has its own foreign policy, and it carefully evaluates decisions in line with national interests. While Hezbollah may not directly impact India, if a proposal is brought before the UN Security Council, India will likely support international action.”

He added that India’s foreign policy is guided by its interests and its commitment to peace. “We don’t support terrorism or gun culture, but we also need to prioritize our own national security concerns in these matters,” Singh said.

India’s Balanced Approach to the Middle East Conflict

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Hezbollah, has placed India in a delicate position on the international stage. The country’s External Affairs Ministry has made cautious statements, refraining from taking sides. Singh reiterated that India must remain neutral in such international conflicts to maintain its global standing and ensure that its interests are safeguarded.

India’s approach to the Israel-Palestine and broader Middle Eastern conflicts reflects a fine balance between humanitarian concerns and strategic national interests.

The fallout from Mehbooba Mufti’s solidarity with Hezbollah highlights the deeply polarizing nature of the region’s politics. With Jammu and Kashmir witnessing fresh protests and national leaders clashing over the right course of action, the impact of Mufti’s statements will likely continue to reverberate across the political landscape. The BJP’s staunch condemnation signals an intensifying debate over how India should approach the complex geopolitical landscape involving Hezbollah, Palestine, and the broader Middle East.

