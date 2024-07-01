NIA Allows Engineer Rashid Take Oath As MP; Court Yet To Give Order

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approved Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, to take his oath as a Member of Parliament on July 25. This decision was made public on Monday. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh is expected to pass a formal order on Rashid’s plea on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the elected MP from Baramulla, has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest in connection with a 2017 terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir. Rashid had approached the court requesting interim bail or, alternatively, custody parole to allow him to take his oath and fulfill his parliamentary duties. On June 22, a special court had deferred the matter, instructing the NIA to submit its response.

The NIA’s counsel, on Monday, communicated that the agency had given its consent for Rashid to take his oath, however, this approval is attached with specific conditions. These specific conditions prohibit Rashid from speaking to the media and a stipulate that he must complete the oath-taking process within a single day.

Engineer Rashid has been detained in the country’s most secure detention facilities that it Tihar jail. He was booked for his alleged involvement in the terror funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court will be taking a decision on the matter on Tuesday and will determine the exact terms and conditions under which Rashid can take his oath as an MP.

