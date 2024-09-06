The NIA revealed that Gaba had been previously detained at the Attari border in December 2023 upon his return from London via Pakistan.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charged Inderpal Singh Gaba, a United Kingdom national originally from Delhi, in connection with the violent attacks on the Indian High Commission in London in March 2023. The incident was part of a larger “Khalistani secessionist agenda,” according to the agency.

Gaba was arrested by the NIA on April 25, 2024, after extensive investigations confirmed his involvement in the anti-India protest that occurred on March 22, 2023. The NIA has described Gaba as one of the key agitators in the demonstration, which was allegedly organized in retaliation to actions taken by the Punjab Police against Amritpal Singh, leader of the secessionist group Waris Punjab De.

The NIA revealed that Gaba had been previously detained at the Attari border in December 2023 upon his return from London via Pakistan. Immigration authorities flagged him based on a Look Out Circular issued against him. During this time, Gaba was instructed not to leave India as investigations proceeded.

Seized Evidence and Involvement

As part of its probe, the NIA confiscated Gaba’s mobile phone and examined its contents, uncovering incriminating evidence, including videos and photos of the violent demonstration. This evidence helped establish Gaba’s role in the attack on the Indian High Commission.

The NIA stated that the attack on the High Commission was not only a protest but was aimed at promoting the cause of Khalistan, a movement seeking the secession of Punjab from India. The protest in London was carried out in an attempt to influence the crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its leader Amritpal Singh.

This case highlights the transnational dimensions of separatist movements like Khalistan, which have garnered support among certain diaspora groups. The NIA’s investigation underscores the seriousness of these activities and their potential to disrupt India’s diplomatic and internal security interests.

As the case progresses, further scrutiny is expected on the networks involved in such attacks and their influence on secessionist movements in India and abroad.

Also read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder