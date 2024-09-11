NSA Ajit Doval Attends BRICS National Security Meeting At Russia

On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended the BRICS National Security Advisers meeting at Russia’s Saint Petersburg.

Taking to X, The Indian Embassy in Russia shared photos of the meeting noting that NSA Ajit Doval addressed modern security challenges, including issues related to information and communication technology (ICT) and terrorism. He emphasized the importance of addressing these challenges through collaborative efforts within the BRICS framework.

Doval’s visit to Moscow follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trips to Russia and Ukraine. During these visits, PM Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This marked Modi’s first visit to both countries since the conflict began in 2022, with India continuing to advocate for “peace and diplomacy” in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Meanwhile, the BRICS and BRICS Plus High-Level Security Officials meeting is taking place in Saint Petersburg from September 10-12.

Russia is holding the BRICS chairmanship for 2024. BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2023 to include new members Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. Ajit Doval also participated in the 13th BRICS NSA meeting in Johannesburg in July 2023.

