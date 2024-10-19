Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
NSUI Files FIR Against Odisha Actor For Cryptic Post Against Rahul Gandhi

State NSUI president Udit Pradhan lodged the complaint at the Capital police station on Friday, calling for action against Mohanty.

NSUI Files FIR Against Odisha Actor For Cryptic Post Against Rahul Gandhi

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has filed a police complaint against Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty over a controversial social media post regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The post, which has since been deleted, drew strong reactions from political supporters and prompted the NSUI to take legal action.

State NSUI president Udit Pradhan lodged the complaint at the Capital police station on Friday, calling for action against Mohanty. The complaint was accompanied by a screenshot of the post, in which Mohanty allegedly suggested that after the assassination of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s next target should be Rahul Gandhi.

“We cannot tolerate such a remark against our leader,” said Pradhan, condemning the actor’s comments. He emphasized that such statements incite violence and are unacceptable, particularly when directed at a prominent political figure like Gandhi.

The police have acknowledged receiving the complaint and stated that they are currently investigating the matter.

Following the backlash, Mohanty issued an apology on Facebook. In his post, he clarified that his earlier remarks were never meant to harm or insult Rahul Gandhi. “My last post regarding Rahul Gandhiji was never to target, harm, or demean him in any way. If I unintentionally hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologize. That was not my intention,” he wrote.

Baba Siddique, a former Congress member who joined the NCP, was fatally shot in Mumbai on October 12, further intensifying concerns around public figures and their safety.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Passes Resolution Of J&K Statehood

Filed under

nsui Rahul Gandhi
