October Drug Busts: ₹15,000 Cr Cocaine And MDMA Seized Across India

In October 2024, Indian authorities ramped up their efforts against drug syndicates, resulting in a series of significant drug seizures across the country. This intensified crackdown is seen as a decisive step in combating the growing drug menace that has plagued the nation.

Major Cocaine Haul in Gujarat

On Sunday, October 13, a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Gujarat Police led to the confiscation of an astonishing 518 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹5,000 crore (about $600 million). The drugs were discovered in a pharmaceutical company’s factory located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Authorities are currently interrogating the factory’s owners to ascertain their involvement in what appears to be a sophisticated international smuggling operation.

This massive seizure highlights the increasing prevalence of cocaine trafficking in India and underscores the significant challenges law enforcement faces in curbing the activities of drug cartels.

A Series of Drug Busts

The cocaine bust in Gujarat is not an isolated incident; it is part of a worrying trend. This operation marks the fourth major cocaine seizure within the first two weeks of October.

Record-Breaking seizures in South Delhi

Earlier in the month, on October 1, police in South Delhi’s Mahipalpur seized over 562 kilograms of cocaine, along with an additional 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, together valued at approximately ₹5,620 crore. During this raid, four suspects were taken into custody. As investigations progressed, two more individuals were apprehended in separate locations, specifically in Amritsar and Chennai, further unraveling the extent of this drug trafficking network.

Drugs Hidden in Snack Packets

On October 10, authorities struck again in West Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, discovering 208 kilograms of cocaine valued at ₹2,080 crore. The drugs were ingeniously concealed within snack packets labeled “Tasty Treat” and “Chatpata Mixture.” This discovery was made after a meticulous search of a rented shop, where the narcotics were hidden in around 25 plastic packets inside cartons, showcasing the lengths to which traffickers will go to evade detection.

Dismantling a Drug Manufacturing Hub

Adding to the series of successful operations, a major drug-making facility was dismantled in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on October 6. This operation was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Authorities confiscated a staggering 907 kilograms of mephedrone (MD), valued at ₹1,814 crore, from a factory situated in Bagroda Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Bhopal.

This factory, reportedly capable of producing 25 kilograms of MD per day, is being described as the largest illegal drug production unit ever uncovered by the Gujarat ATS. Two suspects were arrested during the operation, adding to the mounting list of individuals facing charges in connection with the ongoing war on drugs.