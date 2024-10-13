Odisha CM Majhi Plants Sapling In ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi planted a sapling on Sunday as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at Raikala village in Keonjhar district.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi planted a sapling on Sunday as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam‘ campaign at Raikala village in Keonjhar district. During the event, CM Majhi underscored the vital role of community participation in environmental conservation, urging everyone to unite in planting trees as a gesture of love and respect for the motherland.

Sharing his experience on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in a tree-for-mother program organized by the Patishan Seva Trust at Raikala. Let us all, from children to adults, plant a tree for pregnant mothers. #EkPedMaaKeNaam.”

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by PM Modi on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day. In a recent episode of “Mann Ki Baat,” the Prime Minister praised the campaign as a testament to collective effort and strong resolve in achieving significant societal outcomes. He noted that the initiative has successfully mobilized people nationwide to engage in environmental conservation.

On Saturday, CM Majhi also visited several Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack district, offering prayers to Maa Durga on the occasion of Navami. He announced plans to review the Smart City project in Cuttack during his visit, highlighting his commitment to both cultural and developmental initiatives in the state.

This dual focus on environmental stewardship and cultural celebrations reflects the Odisha government’s holistic approach to governance, emphasizing community involvement and sustainable development.

