Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Odisha Prepares for Cyclone; Aims for ‘Zero Casualty’ Amidst Storm Threat

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) DK Singh emphasized the state's objective of achieving "Zero Casualty" during natural disasters.

Odisha Prepares for Cyclone; Aims for ‘Zero Casualty’ Amidst Storm Threat

In light of an impending cyclonic storm, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) DK Singh emphasized the state’s objective of achieving “Zero Casualty” during natural disasters. This commitment aims to prevent any loss of life or livestock as the region braces for severe weather conditions.

Mobilizing District Officials

On Sunday, state officials convened a review meeting to discuss and implement cyclone preparedness measures. District officials received a series of directives designed to bolster the state’s readiness in the face of the expected storm. With an upper-air circulation over the Bay of Bengal poised to strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the next two days, immediate action is critical.

Meteorological Forecast: A Cyclone on the Horizon

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the current atmospheric conditions are conducive to the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjacent north Andaman Sea. This system is anticipated to develop into a depression by the morning of October 22 and may evolve into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD’s bulletin stated, “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal.”

Subsequently, the storm is expected to move north-westwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

Wind Speeds and Safety Advisories

The IMD has forecasted that wind speeds along the Odisha-West Bengal coast may reach up to 60 km/h starting October 23, escalating to 120 km/h from the night of October 24 into the morning of October 25. Given these conditions, the weather agency has issued advisories for fishermen, instructing them to refrain from venturing out to sea on October 23.

Government Response: Shelters and Evacuations

In preparation for potential evacuations, Odisha’s government is taking decisive action. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja led a review meeting with senior officials to ensure that district collectors are ready to establish cyclone shelters for residents if necessary. This proactive strategy aims to safeguard communities and facilitate safe evacuations when required.

MUST READ | What Is The Mysterious ‘White Powder’ Allegedly Used In Delhi School Blast?

Filed under

cyclone odisha Storm Threat Zero Casualty
Advertisement

Also Read

Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

Crowd Violence Mars Mohammedan SC Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

Crowd Violence Mars Mohammedan SC Vs Kerala Blasters Clash

Shivraj Chouhan Oversees Implementation of PM Modi’s Key Schemes

Shivraj Chouhan Oversees Implementation of PM Modi’s Key Schemes

Gavi Reflects On Emotional Return In Barcelona’s 5-1 Victory

Gavi Reflects On Emotional Return In Barcelona’s 5-1 Victory

Trump’s McDonald’s Drive-Thru Stunt Draws Criticism from Harris Campaign

Trump’s McDonald’s Drive-Thru Stunt Draws Criticism from Harris Campaign

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Hailey Bieber Supports Justin During Surprise Performance at Los Angeles Concert

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Baldwin Returns To SNL: ‘My Career Might Be Over’ After Trial Dismissal

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Baby Bump During LA Outing, Expecting Second Child

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Kichcha Sudeep Breaks Down At Mother’s Funeral; Video Surfaces

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New Death Threats

Salman Khan Opens Up On Bigg Boss 18: ‘I Shouldn’t Have Come Here’ Amid New

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox