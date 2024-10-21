Odisha Prepares for Cyclone; Aims for ‘Zero Casualty’ Amidst Storm Threat

In light of an impending cyclonic storm, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) DK Singh emphasized the state’s objective of achieving “Zero Casualty” during natural disasters. This commitment aims to prevent any loss of life or livestock as the region braces for severe weather conditions.

Mobilizing District Officials

On Sunday, state officials convened a review meeting to discuss and implement cyclone preparedness measures. District officials received a series of directives designed to bolster the state’s readiness in the face of the expected storm. With an upper-air circulation over the Bay of Bengal poised to strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the next two days, immediate action is critical.

Meteorological Forecast: A Cyclone on the Horizon

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the current atmospheric conditions are conducive to the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjacent north Andaman Sea. This system is anticipated to develop into a depression by the morning of October 22 and may evolve into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD’s bulletin stated, “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal.”

Subsequently, the storm is expected to move north-westwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

Wind Speeds and Safety Advisories

The IMD has forecasted that wind speeds along the Odisha-West Bengal coast may reach up to 60 km/h starting October 23, escalating to 120 km/h from the night of October 24 into the morning of October 25. Given these conditions, the weather agency has issued advisories for fishermen, instructing them to refrain from venturing out to sea on October 23.

Government Response: Shelters and Evacuations

In preparation for potential evacuations, Odisha’s government is taking decisive action. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja led a review meeting with senior officials to ensure that district collectors are ready to establish cyclone shelters for residents if necessary. This proactive strategy aims to safeguard communities and facilitate safe evacuations when required.

