Old Rajinder Nagar Case: Four Co-Owners of Coaching Centre Approach Delhi HC For Bail

In a recent development related to the deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants at Delhi's old Rajinder Nagar, the Four co-owners of the coaching center's basement, where three IAS aspirants drowned on July 27, approached Delhi HC for bail.

In their plea, filed through advocates Gaurav Dua and Kaushal Jeet Kait, the co-owners—Sarabjeet Singh, Tejinder Singh, Harinder Singh, and Parminder Singh argued that the city court’s refusal to grant bail did not take into account their voluntary surrender to the investigating officer, despite not being named in the initial FIR.

Further, the plea emphasized, that this voluntary surrender demonstrated their bona fides, which the city court failed to recognize.

Moreover, the co-owners also challenged the applicability of Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), arguing that the section was being used to exaggerate the case. They claimed that there was no intent or knowledge of committing such a crime and that the city court’s order overlooked this aspect.

The petition further criticized the city court for failing to recognize that the co-owners had only leased the basement and third floor for the coaching centre, a use permitted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) norms.

City Court’s Ruling

Meanwhile, just last week, a city court on friday denied bail to the four co-owners of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre basement, where three civil services aspirants drowned last month.

While denying bail, the court highlighted the involvement of municipal authorities in the incident. The court noted that while the owners were not solely to blame for the tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was significantly complicit due to its inaction.

The city court in its August 23 order, further noted that while the co-owners had surrendered voluntarily, it was insufficient grounds for bail.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, in her 14-page ruling, indicated that the co-owners’ actions stemmed from the illegal use of the basement as a coaching institute. Thus, directly linking this misuse to the tragic incident.

Case Of Old Rajinder Nagar

For those unversed, on July 27, a tragedy occurred at in Old Rajinder Nagar. Where three students- Tanya Soni, Shreya Yadav and Nevin Delvin, lost their lives, to drowning, when Rau’s IAS Study Circle basement library flooded, leaving them trapped.

Initially investigated by the Delhi Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case for offences including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and other related charges, following the Delhi High Court’s transfer of the case on August 2.

