Parents Of Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Face FIR For Allegedly Threatening Farmer

An FIR has been filed against the parents of controversial trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar by Pune police following a local farmer’s complaint. The farmer alleged that Puja’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, had threatened him.

This action follows a viral video showing Manorama Khedkar threatening a group of men with a gun. According to police, the FIR names Manorama Khedkar, Dilip Khedkar, and five others. The charges include sections 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC, along with various sections of the Arms Act.

The incident stems from an old video purportedly shot in 2023. In the video, Manorama Khedkar is seen, alongside her security guards, arguing heatedly with neighbors. She is shown brandishing a pistol at a man, waving it in his face before hiding it.

The dispute reportedly involves a land parcel in Dhadwali village, bought by Puja’s father, Dilip Khedkar, a retired Maharashtra government officer. Locals accuse the Khedkars of encroaching on neighboring farmers’ land.

The Background

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, is facing scrutiny for allegedly posing as an OBC non-creamy layer candidate in her UPSC application. Additionally, she claimed disabilities that she refused to verify through tests. She is also accused of misusing her position, with reports of her using a red beacon, VIP plates, and a “Government of Maharashtra” sticker on her private Audi sedan. Consequently, she was transferred from Pune to Washim district amid these complaints during her probation period.

