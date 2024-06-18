Patna, Jaipur And Vadodara Airports Receive Bomb Threat, Police Tightens Security

Three Indian international airports—Patna, Jaipur, and Gujarat—received bomb threats over email on Tuesday, June 18.

Bomb Threat At Gujarat Airport

A bomb threat has police units manning airport security, according to RD Chauhan, Inspector at Harni PS, Vadodara. The airport is also now home to the Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squads, Ambulance, and Fire tenders.

Following the receipt of sensitive information, police teams were established to handle airport security measures. Firefighters, ambulances, bomb disposal teams, and dog teams have all arrived at the airport, according to Inspector RD Chauhan.

Bomb Threat At Jaipur Airport

Police and CISF conducted a search of the premises after the airport management received a bomb threat through email. “The airport was thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious has been found so far,” stated the police. Airport authorities had received similar threats in April.

Bomb Threat At Patna Airport

According to a report by news agency ANI, Bihar’s Patna Airport received a bomb threat email earlier today, prompting heightened security measures.

A bomb threat email was received by Patna Airport authorities on Tuesday, causing a temporary scare at the premises. According to the Patna Airport Director, the threat resulted in heightened security at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport.

At 1:10 pm on Tuesday, the Director of Patna Airport received an email containing a bomb threat, prompting immediate security measures. This marked the second bomb threat issued to an airport that day.

Earlier, Vadodara Airport in Gujarat also received a bomb threat via email. The airport authorities promptly contacted the police and increased security measures. A probe has been initiated to identify the sender of the threat email, with Vadodara Cyber Crime working to trace its source.

