PM Modi Advocates For Reform In Global Institutions During Poland Visit, Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Trip

On his two-day visit to Poland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need for reform in the United Nations and other international institutions to better address global challenges. Speaking at a joint press briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Thursday, PM Modi highlighted the collaborative efforts between India and Poland on the international stage.

“India and Poland have been moving forward”

“India and Poland have also been moving forward in close coordination on the international stage,” PM Modi stated. He added, “We both agree that reform in the United Nations and other international institutions is the need of the hour to face global challenges.”

This call for reform comes just ahead of PM Modi’s planned visit to Ukraine on August 23. The trip is significant as it will mark the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since the establishment of bilateral relations between the two nations. The visit comes amid ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a country with which India has traditionally maintained strong ties.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the situation. “The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us,” he said. “India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield.”

He underscored the humanitarian aspect of the crisis, noting, “The loss of lives of innocent people in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability.”

PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine

PM Modi’s forthcoming visit to Ukraine is viewed as a diplomatic balancing act. Last month, after his re-election, the Prime Minister visited Russia, where his close relations with President Vladimir Putin were met with criticism from the West. Critics had urged PM Modi to condemn Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, reflecting the complex position India has navigated in this global conflict.

Despite India’s historical ties with Russia, the country has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine war. India has abstained from condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has opted not to vote against Moscow in the United Nations. However, it has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.