PM Modi Calls Crime Against Women An ‘Unpardonable Sin’ At Lakhpati Didi Sammelan

Amidst the outrage over rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate woman at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical college & hospital, prime minister Narendra Modi recently referred to crime against women, an ‘unpardonable sin’ on sunday.

Speaking at Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, PM Modi said “Along with increasing the strength of mothers, sisters and daughters, their safety is also the priority of the country. I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort. Today, be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters.”

Quoting ANI, PM Modi taking a stance on women’s safety said ‘I will once again tell every political party of the country, every state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty, he should not be spared.’

Watch The Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Addressing the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Along with increasing the strength of mothers, sisters and daughters, their safety is also the priority of the country. I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red… pic.twitter.com/D8gZ3QngER — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

In his speech, PM Modi further asserted, that whoever helps him in any form, shouldn’t be spared. He also added, that no matter the position, everybody should face accountability.

Later, he mentioned that government will constantly change, but protecting life & dignity of women should be a responsibility for both government & society.

‘Those who help him in any form should not be spared. Be it a hospital, school, government or police system, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. The message should go very clearly from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable. Governments will keep coming and going, but protecting life and protecting women’s dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government.’ asserted PM Modi.