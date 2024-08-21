PM Modi Departs To Poland; First In 45 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Poland today, marking the first time in 45 years that an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in the European nation. The visit, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland, is expected to further solidify the strong bond between the two countries.

Last Visit to Poland Before This

The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland was Morarji Desai in 1979, making Modi’s visit a historic moment in the bilateral relationship. Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm and the importance of this visit in a statement: “Leaving for Warsaw. This visit to Poland comes at a special time- when we are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. India cherishes the deep-rooted friendship with Poland. This is further cemented by a commitment to democracy and pluralism.”

PM Modi’s schedule in Poland

During his two-day visit, scheduled from August 21–22, Prime Minister Modi will engage in discussions with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The talks are expected to cover a broad spectrum of topics, including strategic partnerships, defence cooperation, and cultural exchanges. Additionally, Modi will address the Indian community at a special program in Warsaw, underscoring the strong ties between the diaspora and their homeland.

“This visit to Poland is very important,” remarked European Parliament member Dariusz Jonski, reflecting the significance of Modi’s visit on the European stage. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also emphasized the historical connections between the two nations, recalling Poland’s critical role in assisting India during Operation Ganga in 2022. This operation successfully evacuated over 4,000 Indian students from Ukraine, showcasing Poland’s commitment to its partnership with India.

Historical refuge

Further reinforcing the deep ties between the two nations, the MEA also highlighted the historical refuge provided by India to over 6,000 Polish women and children during World War II. These enduring bonds have laid the foundation for a relationship built on mutual respect and cooperation.

Following his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi is set to travel to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on August 23, where he will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, focusing on the ongoing conflict in the region and India’s role in supporting peace and stability.

This visit to Poland is not only a celebration of seven decades of diplomatic relations but also a reaffirmation of the shared values and deep-rooted friendship that continue to unite India and Poland in the modern world.